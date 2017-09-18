Big E roller coaster stopped mid-ride; passengers had to be removed

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Riders on a roller coaster at the Big E had to be removed with a special lift, after the ride suddenly stopped at around midday Monday.

Catherine Pappas, spokesperson for the Big E, told 22News that the Bullet Train, which is a sophisticated computer-driven ride- was automatically stopped by its sensors.

The five people who were on the ride had to be removed using a lift that North American Midway Entertainment provided.

No one was hurt. The ride is closed as it is examined by inspectors.