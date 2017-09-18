Agawam votes to restrict solar panels only on property zoned industrial

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Agawam City Council on Monday night considered a new ordinance that would allow solar panels to be placed on property currently zoned for agriculture.

The town council recently rejected an attempt by Eversource to build two solar power plants on agricultural land.

Agawam resident, Billy Chester, told 22News that they fear the solar farms would hurt property values in town.

“If they put them in the town, they belong in an industrial area not residential because it devalues the property of the home owner,” Chester said. “I live in a residential area and I would not want them in mine.”

Agawam City Council member Richard Theroux told 22News that the committee is trying to prevent residents from having solar farms in their backyards.