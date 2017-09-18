AG Maura Healey on Equifax breach: We’re going to hold them accountable

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Attorney General Maura Healey has filed a lawsuit against compromised credit reporting agency Equifax.

22News spoke with AG Healey at Smith College where she delivered a speech in honor of Constitution Day.

Healey said her and her administration are very frustrated over the Equifax data breach, and took legal action to protect Massachusetts citizens.

“We’re suing Equifax,” AG Healey said. “We’re going to hold them accountable. Make them change their policies and practices, pay penalties, and most importantly, they’re going to have to pay for every consumer harmed by this breach.”

Healey also said new legislation is needed to better protect people in Massachusetts.

She said she hopes her lawsuit and the legislature will prevent something like this from happening again.