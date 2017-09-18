22News teaming up with The Big E to help hurricane victims

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is joining forces with The Big E to help the victims of Hurricane Irma and Harvey.

During the nightly Mardi Gras parade, 22News will collect donations from people along the parade route.

The money will go to the American Red Cross disaster relief efforts.

The Big E Marketing Director Noreen Tassinari told 22News the fair has many close ties to the people who live in Texas and Florida.

“We have many ties to people in the Houston area, and Florida, many of our entertainers, many of our exhibitors here on the fairgrounds the food vendors live in Florida, the circus folks, Sarasota’s a huge circus town,” Tassinari told 22News.

The Mardi Gras parade takes place Monday to Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and Friday to Sunday at 5 p.m.