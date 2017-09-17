Zoo welcomes new gorilla a year after Harambe

Associated Press Published:
Eula Rey
FILE – In this May 29, 2016, file photo, Eula Ray, of Hamilton, Ohio, whose son is a curator for the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, touches a sympathy card beside a gorilla statue outside the Gorilla World exhibit at the zoo in Cincinnati. No public events are planned at the Cincinnati Zoo marking the one-year anniversary of the May 28, 2016, shooting of an endangered gorilla named Harambe. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

CINCINNATI (AP) — A new gorilla is making himself at home at the Cincinnati Zoo.

The zoo recently added a 29-year-old western lowland silverback gorilla named Mshindi (muh-SHIN’-dee) from the Louisville Zoo.

He’s the first gorilla added to the exhibit since the 2016 death of Harambe, who was killed by zoo officials after a 3-year-old boy climbed into his enclosure. Harambe’s death inspired global mourning, criticism and satire.

Officials say Cincinnati zoo staffers spent time in Louisville learning about Mshindi’s personality by studying his body presentations during learned behaviors and health exams to help ensure a smooth transition to his new home.

Mshindi will be introduced to the Cincinnati Zoo’s two female gorillas, Chewie and Mara, after becoming acclimated to his new surroundings.

The exhibit will close Oct. 3 for renovations.

___

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.