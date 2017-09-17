Residents anticipating the open of MGM Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The highly anticipated grand opening for the MGM Springfield is less than a year away.

The casino is scheduled to open its doors to the public on September 8, 2018.

Despite the potential competition from a potential third casino in East Windsor, Connecticut, one

Jeff Leclair, a Springfield resident thinks the MGM Springfield will bring in people from all over New England, “It’s going to put us back on the map. In Massachusetts, everyone always talks about Boston, no one ever talks about Springfield. We’re going to have a place to gamble and hopefully bring live entertainment to Springfield.”

State regulators will hold regular meetings with the MGM team as the grand opening approaches.