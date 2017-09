WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – During the Big E the court of honor serves as an entertainment venue for popular performers.

But Sunday morning, the court of honor hosted the chalice of salvation broadcast live every Sunday morning at 10 am on 22News.

The Bishop of the Springfield Roman Catholic Diocese Mitchell Rozanski celebrated Mass for a significant number of the faithful.

The Religious service at the Big E has been a tradition of long-standing.