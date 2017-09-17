Puerto Rican pride on display at Springfield parade

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Springfield held its annual Puerto Rican Parade Sunday, where the island’s cultural pride was celebrated by thousands of people of all backgrounds.

The music. The food. And of course, the people, radiated with pride Sunday.

The parade was led by Grand Marshall Herbie Flores, a cultural icon in the Hispanic community, a proud Puerto Rican, and veteran.

Flores told 22News, “There are many veterans all over the world representing this country and Puerto Rico. So I think that it’s important with the next generation to integrate more into the society.”

With more than 130 groups marching, Flores led the parade that began on Main Street in the North End and continued through downtown Main Street.

Angel Rivera of Westfield said, “Celebrate our heritage, our history. Passing it down to my son. You know, sharing the moment with my father, our history, where we come from. The food, the environment. It’s the best.”

22News also met the first ever non-Hispanic godmother, executive director of Head Start, Janice Santos. She told 22News, “50-percent of our staff are Hispanic and 70-percent of our children are. So we’re very proud of that. So, this award is very meaningful to me.”

A 15-year-old Jizzel Kuilen of Springfield told 22News, Sunday is more than just recognizing the culture, but appreciating their contributions. “It means a lot, because not a lot of Puerto Ricans get a lot of credit for what we do. Or, we don’t get shown off a lot because of our race, and it’s our day to show that we are special and we mean something to the world.”