Overnight closures on I-91 North in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More closures in Springfield Saturday night as crews continue construction on the I-91 viaduct.

Starting Saturday night, I-91 North at Exit 3 will remain closed until 5 a.m.

This will continue through Thursday, September 21st.

Closures will continue next week as well, starting Sunday.

Crews will be installing joints between sections of the I-91 viaduct.

MassDOT is also closing Exit 1A from I-291 West starting Sunday at 9:00 p.m.

Overnight Closures of Exit 3 from I-91 North

To continue on I-91 North: Take Exit 3 toward Route 5 N/Route 57/East Columbus Avenue. Keep right at the fork toward East Columbus Avenue. Keep right to merge onto East Columbus Avenue. Continue straight on East Columbus Avenue for about 1 ¾ mile. Merge left to take the ramp to I-91 North/Route 20 West/Exit 9B. Keep left to enter I-91 North.

For I-291 East: Take Exit 3 toward Route 5 N/Route 57/East Columbus Avenue. Keep right at the fork toward East Columbus Avenue. Keep right to merge onto East Columbus Avenue. Continue straight on East Columbus Avenue for about 1 ¾ miles. Turn right onto Liberty Street. Proceed to the third traffic light and turn left onto Chestnut Street, then turn right onto the ramp to enter I-291 East.

Overnight Closures of Exit 1A from I-291 West

To reach I-91 South from I-291 West/Route 20 West: Take Exit 2B on I-291 West and follow signs for Dwight Street. Turn left on Dwight Street, then turn right on State Street. Turn left on West Columbus Avenue/Hall of Fame Avenue, and bear left after crossing Union Street, to merge onto I-91 South.