Mother of cold case murder victim Lisa Ziegert, “very hopeful”

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Diane Ziegert, the mother of Lisa Ziegert told 22News she is, “very hopeful” that there is a development in her daughter’s cold case murder. She did not provide any other details. Ziegert also told 22News I-Team Reporter Tamara Sacarczyk that she would learn more in the coming days.

There has been renewed hope in finding Lisa’s killer since last year, when the District Attorney’s Office revealed new DNA evidence was discovered. They released a sketch of a suspect.

Lisa Ziegert was 24 years old when she was killed in 1992. She was a middle school teacher. She was working a second job at the Agawam Card Shop when she was abducted. Her body was found four days later in the woods off of Suffield Street in Agawam.

The state police referred us to the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office for more information. We’ve contacted them, but have not heard back. We will continue to cover this story and bring you any new developments on-air and online at WWLP.com.