Jose expected to bring rain and wind to western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Hurricane Jose is expected to impact New England as a tropical storm Tuesday and Wednesday.

Sunday afternoon Jose was located about 335 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras North Carolina. The storm is slowly moving to the north and is expected to a turn to the right (east) as it approaches to southern New England Tuesday into Wednesday.

Jose is forecast to weaken to a tropical storm as it nears New England. While the center of the storm is expected to stay out to sea, New England will likely feel some impacts from Jose.

Coastal areas should prepare for strong winds, heavy rain, big waves and coastal flooding. A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Cape Cod and the Islands as well as most of the southern New England coastline.

Here in western Massachusetts the wind will be less of a concern as we’ll be farther away from the center of the storm. It could still be a bit gusty on Tuesday into Wednesday and some power outages are possible, but significant damage from wind is not expected.

Rain will probably be our most noticeable impact, but even then we’re not expecting a lot of rain. Tuesday will likely be our wettest day with showers wrapping up Wednesday morning as the storm pulls away.

As always, some adjustments and tweaks to the forecast will be made as Jose gets closer to the New England coastline.

Stay with 22News as we continue to fine tune the forecast and our local impacts.

