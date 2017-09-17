Hundreds take part in first 5K Run for Recovery

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Mercy Medical Center has a Community Substance Abuse Education Program that Mercy considers vital to the community.

And the hundreds of men and women who took part in Saturday’s’ 5K Run for Recovery feel the same way.

Whether they were running or walking, these supporters share the medical center’s enthusiasm for substance abuse education.

Jordan Mcconaha, a Chicopee resident, told 22News, “It’s really important to me, because I lost my brother in October to heroin addiction and overdose.”

“We started our complex care program a few years back,” said Erin Daley “We realized the need in the community for drug abuse education.”

The money raised from the run at Holyoke’s Ashley Reservoir will benefit that drug education program at Mercy Medical Center.