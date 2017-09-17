Hundreds of people are marching in a walk to end Alzheimer’s

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 800 people are signed up to participate in Sunday’s walk supporting care and research on Alzheimer’s here at Holyoke Community College.

More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s according to the Alzheimer’s Association of America, and Sunday’s walk aims to help fund research to put an end to the disease. In 2016, the twelve walks held by the Alzheimer’s association of Massachusetts and New Hampshire raised a total of $4 million dollars, contributing to the more than $82 million dollars raised nationwide last year.

There will be a ceremony during Sunday’s walk where participants can honor those suffering from the disease. The walk will also give them access to information and opportunities including advocacy opportunities, enrolling in clinical studies and support programs that are offered. According to the Alzheimer’s Association website, today’s walk has already raised more than $150,000 dollars.

The opening ceremonies will begin at 9:30 a.m., and the walk will begin at 10 a.m.