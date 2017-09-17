CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) No one plays the perky, upbeat personality with as much vivacious instinct as Reese Witherspoon, and she’ll need all of her sparking effervescence to put some sizzle in “Home Again.”

She’s on the verge of becoming a 40-year-old single mom with zero prospects for an after-marriage love life, so she thinks. She doesn’t have long to test her desirability with an eager pretty boy young enough to be her kid brother.

Pretty soon, she’s sharing her home with him and two other would-be filmmakers, and her young suitor does have an eye for older women.

The dialogue is smart and sassy, and the characters are so agreeable, you wouldn’t mind taking them home. But there’s no hiding the shortage of substance.

Reese Witherspoon carries the picture as far as she can, before occasionally taking a breather. You might even find “Home Again” a charming, ultra-light comedy explaining the perils of starting over.

If you’re in a romantic mood, you just might convince yourself, as I did, “Home Again” should take home 3 stars.

Reese Witherspoon works her magic beyond the limitations of the sugary script. That’s why she’s such a gifted movie star. She elevates films which, by nature, are a bit too shallow….

Rated PG-13

1 hour 45 minutes

Reese Witherspoon, Michael Sheen, Pico Alexander, Candice Bergin