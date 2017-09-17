Eight left homeless after Springfield fire

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Eight Springfield residents from two families were made homeless Saturday afternoon, when fire caused serious damage to their apartments in a two story duplex.

Springfield Fire Department Spokesman Dennis Leger told 22News, the fire forced the families out of their apartments at 19-21 Waterford Circle near the Eastfield Mall.

The cause of the fire, food left cooking on the stove.

Leger said that during the past five years, food left on the stove has been the number one cause of Springfield house fires.