Day 3 of the Big E, Crowds Continue To Grow

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Sunday is now day 3 of The Big E. 22News made our way over to West Springfield to find how big the crowds were today at the Eastern States exposition grounds.

The Third day of The Big E and it wasn’t any less busy than the past 2 days. The Big E opened at 8am Sunday and by late morning the crowds just kept growing and growing. .

22News talked to vendors at the Big E Sunday who said they have watched the crowds go over the past few days.

Victor Cappas, an Ice Cream Server at The Big E, told 22News he serves close to 500 even 600 ice creams cones a day.

22News talked to another vendor who said over the past four years she travels all the way from Florida to come to The Big E. She told 22News that the crowds have been building over the past few days. Tony & BJ Falduto, Unique Candle Bottles, told 22News, “We will be busy we’ll be talking all day we get really excited, and its pretty great.”

If you are still looking for ways to donate to those in the south who were affected by Hurricane Harvey and Irma you can do so right here at The Big E:

Starting Monday, 22News will join forces with The Big E to collect donations for the American Red Cross Hurricane Disaster Relief efforts. To help victims of Hurricane Harvey and Irma. During the nightly Mardi Gras Parade at The Big E, we will collect contributions from people along the parade route. The parade is held Monday through Thursday at 7:30 pm and Friday through Sunday at 5:00 pm