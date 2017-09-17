Cruise night held to benefit families in Puerto Rico

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds gathered at the Eastfield Mall for a Puerto Rican Cruise Night to benefit families in Puerto Rico that were affected by Hurricane Irma.

Thousands of friends and family members of Springfield residents lost power and their homes because of Hurricane Irma.

The Flash Flood Auto Club hosted Puerto Rican Cruise Night to raise money for those who were affected by the hurricane.

The club’s CEO Frank Andino told 22News that even though Springfield is thousands of miles away, he’s willing to do all he can to help families in Puerto Rico.

“Despite how far away we are from Puerto Rico,” said Andino. “Puerto Rico is in our hearts and we hold them so near and dear to us and we just want to make something good happen for them.”

Each participant had to pay $10 to enter their car.

Best presentation and best Puerto Rican theme were two categories that the cars were judged on.

Although contestants here hope to win awards for their nice cars, they told 22News that the real winners are the families in Puerto Rico receiving help in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.”

“Those are the real winners here because they’re going to get some support that they don’t have,” said Juan Veguilla. “We came all the way from Connecticut, plus the people from Massachusetts that are here, this is really for the community and to support everybody that is in need.”