CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A distraught mother has enlisted the help of Chicopee police in the search for her missing teenage daughter.

Chicopee police officer Mike Wilk told 22News that 17-year-old Naileah Soler is a missing runaway.

The 5’6”, 170-pound teenager was last seen leaving her home on Chicopee Street Saturday.

Officer Wilk said her mother is extremely concerned about her. If you know where to find Soler, call Chicopee Detectives at 413-594-1730.