Big E and 22News working together to raise money for hurricane relief efforts

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Starting Monday, 22News and the Big E will be teaming up to collect donations for the American Red Cross Hurricane Disaster Relief efforts.

The money raised will help victims of hurricane Harvey and Irma as they start to repair and rebuild their communities in the aftermath of the hurricane. Right now the Red Cross is using donor dollars to provide things like emergency support, shelter, and food, but it will be a long road to recovery for the areas ravaged by these hurricanes.

22News and the Big E will be collecting donations during the nightly Mardi Gras Parade at The Big E. We will collect contributions from people along the parade route.

The parade is held Monday through Thursday at 7:30 pm and Friday through Sunday at 5:00 pm.

The Red Cross said it will be a long road to recovery in the areas ravaged by these hurricanes, and donations now will help families in the months to come.

If you can’t make it to the parade, you can donate by calling 1-800-help-now or text IRMA to 90999 to make a $10 donation.