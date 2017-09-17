CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – You know the expression, “vengeance is a dish best served cold”? “American Assassin” serves up a chilling revenge thriller involving spies, a nuclear threat, and lots of excitement.

Based on a best-selling novel, “American Assassin” Dylan O’Brien joins the CIA to track down the terrorists who killed his fiancé. As O’Brien’s ruthless mentor, super assassin Michael Keaton, marvelous as ever, has to teach the young man the first lesson in spying….”don’t ever let it get personal.”

What follows is a fast-moving series of violent encounters bordering on the sadistic.

“American Assassin” is a serious super spy thriller. A feast for action fans, as well as a thoughtful commentary on the conniving nature of the men and women engaged in this treachery. Acting honors, of course, go to Michael Keaton for his vivid portrayal of the half-crazy master spy.

“American Assassin” brings grit and realism to the world of shadowy international intrigue.

You’ll sense the true darkness of the games the CIA and its adversaries play. “American Assassin” comes on strong enough to grab you with 3 stars.

Believe me, you won’t be able to take your eyes off the screen for a moment.

Rated R

1 hour 50 minutes

Michael Keaton, Dylan O’Brien, Sanaa Lathan, Taylor Kitsch