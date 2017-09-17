AIC students wash cars for hurricane victims

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The ongoing struggle of hurricane victims in Florida and Texas has generated fundraising here in western Massachusetts.

Sunday, student-athletes at American International College washed cars to raise money to help the hurricane victims. It’s part of an organized effort at AIC.

AIC senior Trent Dillon told 22News he had a personal connection to the hurricane damage. “With the car wash they were giving back to the hurricane victims down in Florida and Texas. My cousin down in Texas lost his entire house.”

The students spent much of their Sunday washing cars and raising money, doing themselves and their college proud.