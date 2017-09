AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Agawam are searching for a suspect.

State Police Lt. Brendan Shugrue told 22News they are assisting the Agawam Police Department in a search.

Lt. Shugrue said they are using police dogs and the state police helicopter.

The search started around 8:00 Sunday night in the area of the Brady Village Apartments near Springfield Street and Amherst Avenue.