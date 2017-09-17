Abandoned building fire on Main Street in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A two alarm fire occurred Saturday morning at an abandoned Holyoke building.

Thick smoke started coming from the windows of 291 Main Street at about 7:45 a.m. Saturday morning.

It was a two-alarm fire at the four story building.

People in the area reported to firefighters that three people may have been inside but firefighters searched the building and did not find anyone.

The South Hadley and Chicopee Fire Departments helped Holyoke battle the flames.

No one was hurt.

It’s not clear what caused the fire.