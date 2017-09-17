8 Massachusetts nonprofits get donated solar power systems

HATFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Eight nonprofits in western Massachusetts will soon run on the sun thanks to an anonymous $400,000 donation for solar power systems at each organization’s headquarters.

Hatfield-based Northeast Solar is installing the systems and donating the labor.

Company President Greg Garrison tells The Recorder the donors were motivated by “their passion for the community and their passion for protecting the environment.”

The organizations will save hundreds of thousands of dollars in energy costs while reducing carbon emissions by more than 1 million pounds over 30 years.

The organizations receiving the solar systems are Community Involved in Sustaining Agriculture in Deerfield; Amherst Survival Center; Arcadia Wildlife Sanctuary in Easthampton; Grove Street Inn shelter in Northampton; Historic Northampton; Peace Development Fund in Amherst; Prospect Meadow Farm in Hatfield; and ServiceNet in Northampton.

