NORTH BRANDFORD, Conn. (WWLP) – A plane has crashed in North Branford Connecticut near the Guilford town line.

Federal Aviation Administration Spokesperson Rick Breitenfeldt told 22News two people were on board the plane when it crashed in a wooded area just before 2:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

It’s not clear how badly they were hurt.

It was a single engine propeller aircraft called a Mooney M20C.

The FAA is investigating, along with local police and fire departments.