Owen To Contend For Championship In Sunoco Modifieds at Thompson

THOMPSON, CT- Todd Owen has had a busy racing season racing at all three Connecticut tracks. The Somers, CT native is now in contention for the championship in the Sunoco Modifieds at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park next month. Owen got to race in his first Sunoco Modified 20/20 sprint at the 5/8 mile oval last Sunday as he took the overall win in the event.

Owen now sits 12 points behind current point leader Keith Rocco. Owen told 22News that he did not plan on racing at Thompson this season. He had decided the Thursday before the track’s annual Icebreaker that he would come and race.

“Its been fun. We’ve had a good time with it. Its no pressure for us because we didn’t expect to be here. We been getting better everytime we come here.” Owen Said

Owen is uncertain of what the future holds if he will return to Thompson in 2018. Owen told 22News that between him and the crew its a group effort.

“At the end of the year kind of take a look at and we what we’ve done. I don’t think any of us anticipated on running three race tracks. At the end of the year, will all get together and talk and I like the seven race thing because its not every week. We can do the break in between.”

Owen has had a great year at Stafford Motor Speedway and the New London-Waterford Speedbowl. He has not finished a couple races at Stafford but when he does he has a top five car. Owen has yet to reach victory lane at Stafford this season but has a bunch of podium finishes. All in all with the whole shop and the team effort has been a good year for Todd Owen and his crew.

The Sunoco Modifieds will be apart of the 55th annual Sunoco World Series at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park on Friday through Sunday October 13th-15th. The Sunoco Modifieds will have qualifying heat races on Saturday and have their 30 lap feature on Sunday.