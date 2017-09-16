Live Stream: Ride to Remember 2017

PLEASE NOTE: Due to scheduled rest stops along the route, the signal may go down temporarily. It is also possible that the signal may be lost at various times along the route, particularly in rural and heavily-wooded areas.

(WWLP) – Cyclists are pedaling their way more than 100 miles across Massachusetts for the annual Ride to Remember. The cross-state bike ride is held every year to honor police officers who died in the line of duty.

The route begins on Boland Way in Springfield, and continues roughly along Route 20 and Route 9 for a total of 106 miles, all the way to the State House and Massachusetts Law Enforcement Memorial in Boston.

Proceeds from this year’s ride go to the Officers Alain Beauregard and Michael Schiavina Memorial Soccer Field. Located in Springfield, the field honors the memory of two city police officers who were killed during a traffic stop in 1985.

For more information about the ride, visit ridetoremember.bike.