Jackson Street School in Northampton hosts annual carnival

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Once a year, Northampton’s Jackson Street School PTO puts on a community carnival for the community.

The 2016 carnival was so well attended, the PTO decided to do it again, inviting students and their families to enjoy themselves on the sprawling school grounds.

Event organizer, Summer Cable, told 22News, “It’s something that brings the community together, and we really work hard to make sure it’s good for everybody’s age and socio-economic position, hopefully western Mass as a whole.”

The carnival had all the ingredients of a family oriented event. Once again, all the proceeds go directly to student programs at the Jackson Street School.