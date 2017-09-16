Hurricane Jose could bring rain and wind to western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – What is now Hurricane Jose could impact New England as a tropical storm Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Early Saturday morning Jose was located several hundred miles east of Florida and mostly a marine concern. The storm is expected to move mainly north before making a turn to the right (east) on approach to southeastern New England Tuesday into Wednesday of next week.

Hurricane Jose is expected to weaken to a tropical storm as the storm nears New England. While the center of the storm may stay out to sea, New England will likely feel some impacts from Jose.

Coastal areas should prepare for strong winds, heavy rain, big waves and possibly coastal flooding.

Here in western Massachusetts the wind will be less of a concern as we’ll be farther away from the center of the storm. It could still be a bit gusty on Tuesday into Wednesday and power outages are possible, but significant damage from wind is not expected.

Rain will probably be our most noticeable impact, but even then we’re not expecting a lot of rain. Tuesday will likely be our wettest day with showers wrapping up Wednesday morning as the storm pulls away.

As always, some adjustments and tweaks to the forecast will be made as Jose gets closer to the New England coastline.

Stay with 22News as we continue to fine tune the forecast and our local impacts.

