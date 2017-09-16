Hundreds of riders are getting ready for the Ride to Remember

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of riders will head out from downtown Springfield for the State House in Boston.

This year marks the fifth anniversary of the Ride to Remember, which raises awareness about police officers killed in the line of duty. Money raised from the ride will go towards the Officers Alain Beauregard and Michael Schiavina Memorial Soccer Field. Hundreds of riders will head to Boston Saturday morning, escorted by 20 police motorcycles and a state police helicopter.

These riders will be making five brief stops along the way, the first in Palmer around an hour and a half after taking off from Springfield. Riders are expected to get into Boston around 5 p.m.

They’ll be taking off from Boland Way between the Sheraton and Marriott hotels.

When the riders get into Boston, there will be a Ride to Remember ceremony followed by an after party.

