Gill Chief of Police put on paid leave

GILL, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News has confirmed that the town of Gill’s Chief of Police, David Hastings, was put on non-disciplinary paid administrative leave that started September 1st.

22News called selectboard Randy Crochier who said the decision was due to personal legal issues that prevent the chief from performing his duties.

The town’s selectboard will meet in executive session Monday to determine how to move forward.

Crochier told 22News Chief Hastings has been in law enforcement for 25 years and has no past disciplinary issues.

Sgt. Christopher Reed has been put in charge until the town makes a decision.