Former State Representative receives 26th Annual Ubora Award

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Former State Representative Benjamin Swan is the 2017 recipient of the 26th Annual Ubora Award for his service to the people of Springfield.

Ubora is a Swahili word meaning excellence and superiority.

Hundreds of family, friends and city officials gathered at the D’Amour Museum of Fine Arts to honor Swan’s humanitarian efforts toward the city of Springfield

Swan has also served as a civil rights activist and voice for Springfield public schools.

“It’s a great honor to have won this award and a number of people who I have a great deal of respect for have won this award in the past,” said Swan.

Springfield resident A’Shaela Chaires took home the Ahadi Youth Award awarding her fearless leadership in honoring the value of diversity.