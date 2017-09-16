Find out how you can avoid backups around the Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Last year, more than one million people attended the Big E, and MassDOT is reminding drivers to give themselves more time to get around the area surrounding the fairgrounds.

Construction on I-91 through Springfield will continue through the two weeks of the fair, and MassDOT is warning drivers to expect more delays while moving through the construction area during the fair. MassDOT said they will be adding extra message boards on I-91 to alert drivers to alternate routes they can take, in order to better distribute traffic.

These boards provide real-time updates. According to the Big E’s website, during heavy traffic conditions surrounding the fair, local law enforcement and state police will be directing drivers to the quickest route based on current traffic. The Big E told 22News, the I-91 construction project is far enough along, they don’t anticipate the construction will make much of an impact on traffic.

The gates to the fair open every day at 8 a.m. The Big E runs from September 15th until October 1st.