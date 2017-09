WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Chalice of Salvation’s weekly Sunday broadcast will be taking place live at The Big E on Sunday, September 17th.

All fairgoers are welcome to attend the ceremony. It will be televised from the Court of Honor Stage, sponsored by Xfinity®.

Mitchell T. Rozanski, Bishop of the Diocese of Springfield, will be celebrating the Mass.

You can watch the Mass, televised live on WWLP-22News beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday.