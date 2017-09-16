Bright Night’s 5-K Road Race registration opens Monday

It’s almost time to register for the annual Bright Nights 5-K Road Race.

Registration opens on Monday, September 18th at midnight.

The race is open to the first 500 people to sign up. It costs $50 and you must be at least 14 years old.

If you want to participate, don’t wait. Last year, it took just 10 minutes for half of the runners to register.

The race will be held Monday, November 27th, at 6:30 p.m. in Forest Park.

To register, you can sign up online. Click here to learn more about the event and how to register.