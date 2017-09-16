Big E fairgoers celebrate Maine day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Fairgoers celebrated Maine Day at the Big E Saturday by enjoying all the delectable foods the state has to offer.
Maine Day showcases what makes the state of Maine unique.
Dozens waited in long lines outside the Maine State Building for one of the most popular Big E delicacies: the baked potato.
Fairgoers told 22News it’s worth the wait.
“Maybe it’s just a magic potato, but it just tastes so good that it’s worth the wait,” said Allen Nickerson, a Springfield College student. “It’s worth the time just to get it.”
The Big E continues Sunday with Storrowton Day and Chalice of Salvation Sunday.
Sunday, Sept. 17 – Storrowton Day & Chalice of Salvation Sunday
Monday, Sept. 18 – Salute to West Springfield
Tuesday, Sept. 19 – Rhode Island Day & Salute to Holyoke
Wednesday, Sept. 20 – Connecticut Day
Thursday, Sept. 21 – Massachusetts Day
Friday, Sept. 22 – New Hampshire Day
Saturday, Sept. 23 – Vermont Day
Sunday, Sept. 24 – Grange Day
Monday, Sept. 25 – Salute to Springfield
Tuesday, Sept. 26 – Salute to Chicopee
Wednesday, Sept. 27 – Salute to Agawam
Thursday, Sept. 28 – Salute to Westfield
Friday, Sept. 29 – Harvest New England Day
Saturday, Sept. 30 – Salute to All Things Country
Sunday, Oct. 1 – Salute to Special Olympics