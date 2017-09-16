Annual Family Fun day looks to overshadow crime in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Neighborhood pride was the theme of Saturday’s gathering of families living in Springfield’s Pearl and Mattoon street area near downtown.

Neighborhood Family Fun day is annual event that attracts many who live in the nearby high rise apartment buildings.

In addition to the camaraderie, neighbors had access to health and other services.

The event organizer, Janna Berrios, told 22News, “It’s important to have an event like this because a lot of people do not know the resources that at their hand, we do have mercy, FutureWorks.”

Berrios believes the neighborhood family fun day helps overshadow the crime and other negative activities in this part of the city.