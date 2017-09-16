2017 Ride to Remember

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a sea of blue Saturday morning as more than three hundred riders took off on the 106 mile trek from Springfield to Boston.

Springfield police Sergeant John Delaney said when he started the Ride to Remember five years ago, it was in honor of Springfield Officer Kevin Ambrose who was killed in the line of duty. Today the ride is in memory of all fallen officers across the state.

Sergeant Delaney said “They gave their lives and sacrifice to the citizens of Massachusetts, that’s huge. They answered a call one day, they got up in the morning to do their duty, they didn’t come home to their families. Every time I come home to my family, I’m grateful”,

Every year the ride to remember raises money for the fallen officers memorial in Boston, located outside of the state house where the Ride to Remember ends.

The ten hour trip from Springfield to the state house included five official rest stops for riders to get food and water. As they made their way across the state, one rider said he could feel the support every step of the way.

Rider Ben Mack from Melrose said “There are over 300 people here, obviously as you’re riding you see people on the streets waving flags, they have signs up. So just the supports amazing”.

The riders final stop was at the fallen officers memorial outside of the statehouse in Boston. Among the 350 riders were family members of fallen officers, including Karen Levesque, who’s Brother Officer Kevin Ambrose was killed in the line of duty in 2012.

Levesque said “It’s gonna be a tough ride to Boston, but we’re going to do the best we can. This is for my brother Kevin, so I have to try to do it, so he’s behind me pushing me every step of the way. Miss him every day and this is just a tribute to keeping his memory alive”.

A ceremony is held at the end of the ride every year at the fallen officers memorial. Riders reached Boston around 5 o’clock Saturday.

Among those participating in the grueling but uplifting Ride to Remember was 22News anchor Ashley Afonso and storm team meteorologist Jennifer Pagliei.

