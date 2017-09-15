Woman indicted in death of children

Rockwell, MD (WJLA/CNN) – A mother in Maryland, accused of murdering her two children, will be staying behind bars. Catherine Hoggle was indicted Friday in Rockland.

She was being help on misdemeanor charges, which expired Friday. The new indictment ensures that Hoggle stays in custody.

Her children Jacob and Sarah disappeared in September 2014. Hoggle is a prime suspect, but she has been repeatedly ruled incompetent to stand trial. Her attorney says they will accept whatever diagnosis doctors give.

“I’m not a doctor. The issue of competency is really a medical issue. The doctors at Perkins have been evaluating her for, I guess just a little more than three years. We trust in their medical diagnosis whatever it is, it is. They have said that they believe she is restorable. We have to go with that opinion.” David Felsen/ Attorney

Sarah was three years old and Jacob two when they disappeared. Police say Hoggle was the last person to see the children alive. They have never been found.