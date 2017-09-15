Ware police warning of American Legion phone scheme

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Ware are warning residents about a telephone scheme playing on people’s concern for veterans.

Ware police posted on their official Facebook page that residents have been getting calls from people stating that they were from the local American Legion, and that they were looking for donations. Police say that the Legion is not asking for donations.

“We believe that this is a scam and citizens should not entertain these calls,” the posting reads.

If you are interested in donating to The American Legion, you may do so on their website, legion.org.