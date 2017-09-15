Treasurer’s booth at The Big E to provide details on unclaimed money

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A visit to the Massachusetts building at The Big E could mean more money in your pocket.



The state treasurer has a booth in the Massachusetts building, where you can find out instantly if the state owes you any money. Linda Ozzone remembers a friend being owed money last year.

“She just by chance stopped by and they did owe her money, $5,000,” Ozzone told 22News. “She was very surprised so I figured next time I’m here, I’ll take a chance.”

During the 17 day run of the fair, quite a few Massachusetts residents will be stopping by the treasurer’s booth, to find out if they’re entitled to some of the $2 billion the state wants to return to the rightful owners.

