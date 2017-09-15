Town officials turn Greenfield parking spots into public parks

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – PARK(ing) Day is an annual worldwide event where cities and towns transform metered parking spots into temporary mini public parks.



The Town of Greenfield, the Franklin Regional Council of Governments, and the Franklin Regional Transit Center turned a parking space on Main Street on the corner of Chapman Street into a public park on Friday.

Representatives from the Franklin Regional Council of Governments were there providing information to residents on a number of transportation projects in Franklin County.

One of those projects is increasing electric charging stations across the region.

“This past year we evaluated the infrastructure in the county, the number of electric vehicles has really gone up, in both the state and the region so we wanted to make sure that the charging infrastructure is keeping pace with the number of vehicles in the road,” Megan Rhodes, Senior Transportation Planner at the Franklin Regional Council of Governments told 22News.

Rhodes told 22News they are also working on a project to promote bicycle tourism in Franklin County and determine how much money it would bring to the region’s economy.

This was the fifth consecutive year Greenfield held a PARK(ing) Day event.