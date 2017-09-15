The Big E 2017 – Opening Day

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – The Big E 2017 is underway! Mass Appeal was live at the fair all show long!

Featured on the show:

Noreen Tassinari, Director of Marketing for The Big E about tickets, pricing, hours

Chalice of Salvation Mass

Donna Woolam, Director of Agriculture for The Big E about the Mallary Complex and the Farm Gate exhibit

Paul Kozub, Creator of V-One Vodka about the World’s Largest Martini event

Cornie Jacquier, Farm-a-Rama Superintendent about the Farm-a-Rama exhibit in the Stroh Building

Zachary Duda, Connecticut FFA President about the FFA program

John Paradis, Outreach Specialist for the VA New England Healthcare System

Mike McNamara, Outreach Manager for the VA New England Healthcare System about Military Appreciation Day at The Big E

Ashley Sears, Manager of the Maine Building, about Maine Day on September 16th

Gene Cassidy, President of The Big E about what’s new at the fair this year.

Hours

Avenue of States: 10am – 9pm

Storrowton Village: 10am – 9pm

Most Exhibits & Buildings: 10am – 10pm

Midway: Sunday – Thursday, 11am – 10pm; Friday & Saturday: 10am – 11pm

Regular Gate Admission

Adults $15/Children ages 6-12 $10

Children five and under are free

17-Day Value Passes

$40 for adults and $20 for children ages 6-12

Admission Discounts

Six-After-Five

Admission is only $6 after 5pm Mon. – Thurs.

Senior Days

Age 60 and over just $12 Mon. – Thurs.

Chalice of Salvation Mass at The Big E

Sunday, September 17th

10 – 11am

Court of Honor Stage

For more information go to TheBigE.com.

