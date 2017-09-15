The Big E 2017 – Opening Day

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – The Big E 2017 is underway! Mass Appeal was live at the fair all show long!

  • Noreen Tassinari, Director of Marketing for The Big E about tickets, pricing, hours
  • Chalice of Salvation Mass
  • Donna Woolam, Director of Agriculture for The Big E about the Mallary Complex and the Farm Gate exhibit
  • Paul Kozub, Creator of V-One Vodka about the World’s Largest Martini event
  • Cornie Jacquier, Farm-a-Rama Superintendent about the Farm-a-Rama exhibit in the Stroh Building
  • Zachary Duda, Connecticut FFA President about the FFA program
  • John Paradis, Outreach Specialist for the VA New England Healthcare System
  • Mike McNamara, Outreach Manager for the VA New England Healthcare System about Military Appreciation Day at The Big E
  • Ashley Sears, Manager of the Maine Building, about Maine Day on September 16th
  • Gene Cassidy, President of The Big E about what’s new at the fair this year.

Hours
Avenue of States: 10am – 9pm
Storrowton Village: 10am – 9pm
Most Exhibits & Buildings: 10am – 10pm
Midway: Sunday – Thursday, 11am – 10pm; Friday & Saturday: 10am – 11pm

Regular Gate Admission
Adults $15/Children ages 6-12 $10
Children five and under are free
17-Day Value Passes
$40 for adults and $20 for children ages 6-12

Admission Discounts
Six-After-Five
Admission is only $6 after 5pm Mon. – Thurs.
Senior Days
Age 60 and over just $12 Mon. – Thurs.

Chalice of Salvation Mass at The Big E
Sunday, September 17th
10 – 11am
Court of Honor Stage

For more information go to TheBigE.com.

