State Senate creates task force to help local retailers

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There are legitimate concerns about online shopping and state regulations in the retail industry. That’s why the State Senate created a special task force on the local retail sector of the Commonwealth.

State Senator Don Humason of Westfield is on the task force.

Humason told 22News the group will develop a strategy and the steps to take that will help retailers not hurt them.

“If you look at the number of retailers that no longer exist here in the downtown or the small towns like they used to when we were kids then you really have to worry,” Humason said. “What’s it going to look like in 10 years? 20 years? 30 years? Where will people look? Where will they shop?”

Humason told 22News that the state has many well-meaning policies that have hurt businesses.

The task force must file a report to the legislature by June 2018.