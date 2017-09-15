Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, after he was hit by a vehicle in West Springfield Friday morning.

West Springfield police Sergeant Adam Polastry told 22News the man was struck near the southbound side of 536 Riverdale Street, at around 1:00 Friday morning.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

A portion of Riverdale Street was shut down overnight, while police worked to clear the crash.

The road has since reopened.

Police haven’t said what caused the accident, or whether the driver has been cited.