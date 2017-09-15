Opening day at The Big E!

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – At 8:00 Friday morning, the gates to the Great New England State Fair open for the 101st year!

To celebrate the first day of the Big E, everyone just pays $10 for admission.

Friday is Military Appreciation Day, which through their partnership with the VA has become the largest veteran outreach event in the nation. Last year, more than 8,000 veterans visited the outreach center at the Big E, and more than 300 signed up for VA benefits.

The gates open at 8:00 A.M., and the VA location on the Avenue of the States will be open until 6:00.

Last year, more than 1,000,000 people showed up for the Big E. Expect traffic to build up, and get there early if you want a good parking space.

Construction on Interstate 91 through Springfield will continue right through the fair, and MassDOT advises that you plan for extra travel time.