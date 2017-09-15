New Dr. Seuss exhibit adds whimsy to Massachusetts Building

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dr. Seuss fans from all over New England are excited about the new Dr. Seuss exhibit at the Big E.

The exhibit is on display for the first time in the Massachusetts Building at the Big E. It gives a chance for visitors who have not yet seen the Amazing World of Dr. Seuss Museum at the Quadrangle to embrace the characters that bring back memories.

“It’s fantastic when my kids- they go to school now- we have ‘Dr. Seuss Day,’” Lori Coughlin of Hanover said.

“They read all their books, it was great. Now, I have grandchildren who are growing up with it, also,” Anne Rosen of Braintree said.

The Dr. Seuss exhibit will be on display at the Massachusetts Building during the entire 17-day run of the Big E.