New child support laws to make calculations easier for parents

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Starting Friday, new child support laws went into effect for all of the Massachusetts Probate and Family Courts.

Changes to the previous law includes a new way to determine credit for daycare expenses and an obligation for parents to pay a certain amount of college costs their son or daughter may have.

Northampton Attorney James Winston told 22News the old law made it difficult for parents to calculate child support.

“People were literally counting how many hours a week they had their child or the children and nobody was happy with it,” Winston said. “It resulted in far more litigation.”

Winston told 22News that the law may be subject to change after three years.