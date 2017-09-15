Massachusetts businesses show off inventions at local expo

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Businesses from across Massachusetts gathered in Springfield on Friday to show off their products and inventions.

The Massachusetts Higher Education Consortium hosted its annual expo at the MassMutual Center. More than 800 members displayed what their companies have to offer.

One of those companies was Airgas, a liquid nitrogen supplier. On Friday, they used it to make ice cream.

Derek Breitenstine told 22News the annual expo is a great opportunity to network.

“All of the universities we service and even the ones that we don’t get to service, they are here, so we get them into our booth, we have the marketing materials, we can also see the latest trends in the industry as well,” Breitenstine said.

Several of the booths at the expo highlighted the tech industry, software and app development.