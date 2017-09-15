Marijuana advocates gather in Boston for “freedom rally”

BOSTON (WWLP) – People from across New England gathered on the Boston Common for the Massachusetts Cannabis Reform Coalition’s Freedom Rally.

This is the 28th Freedom Rally on the Boston Common, but this time around is a bit different: recreational marijuana is legal in Massachusetts for this year’s event.

The event celebrates marijuana and the new freedoms that came after Massachusetts voters legalized recreational marijuana for adults last year. But organizers say it’s also a time to educate people on the new law.

“We’re actually here to make sure people understand what that law says and what that law is going to be so they can actually follow it correctly,” Mass Cann CEO Jeff Morris explained. “Our law compared—to Colorado, compared to California, Oregon, Washington, is a different law.”

Smoking is not allowed in Boston public parks. Organizers warn the public to watch out for people who are not registered vendors. They told 22News they are not endorsing the sale of cannabis at the event.

You can’t purchase or sell cannabis or cannabis products at this weekend’s event, but you can gift pot in Massachusetts.